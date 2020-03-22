Health

Coronavirus: Hydro-Quebec suspends fees as COVID-19 cases rise in province

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-hydro-quebec-suspends-fees-as-covid-19-cases-rise-in-province

Avatar
Global News

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has climbed to 219 and 24 people are now hospitalized due to the virus in the province.

The Quebec government announced the additional 38 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and made a correction to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province that officials announced on Saturday.

Health officials previously said the province had 5 coronavirus related deaths, but said one of those victims who was believed to have been infected was not. The individual’s test came back negative.

Premier Francois Legault did confirm that the 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were of people who lived in the same seniors residence.

2,000 people are under investigation and waiting for their results and 9,700 test results have come back negative.

There is still only one confirmed full recovery in the province, a person who tested negative twice after having been infected. Quebec’s public health director however believes there are many more individuals who have recovered.

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has 4,600 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

It also reiterated that the increase in numbers was expected, as the province is rapidly increasing the number of tests it is administering.

Schools to remain closed until May

The government confirmed that all elementary and high schools across the province will remain closed until May 1 and all Cegeps and universities will resume their semesters online.

