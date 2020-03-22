coronavirus:-hydro-quebec-suspends-fees-as-covid-19-cases-rise-in-province

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Sunday on its response to the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise.

Five people who had been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, have now died in Quebec, while the number of confirmed cases in the province has climbed to 181.

Officials announced the additional four deaths and 42 new confirmed cases on Saturday, saying four of the five patients who died lived at the same seniors’ residence.

Ten people in Quebec are currently in intensive care and another 10 people are being treated for the virus at the hospital.

Health officials said that as of Sunday morning, 1,512 Quebecers are under investigation and 9,242 tests results have come back negative. One person has fully recovered.

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has 4,600 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

2:02Quebec government says health network is equipped with what it needs

Hydro-Quebec announces new measures

Hydro-Quebec announced on its website on Sunday that it will be suspending its actions against unpaid bills.

“Due to the many consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada,

