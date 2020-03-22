Health

Coronavirus: Iran’s COVID-19 death toll rises by 129, bringing total to 1,685

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-iran’s-covid-19-death-toll-rises-by-129,-bringing-total-to-1,685

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising the death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

That’s according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, who gave the figures at a televised news conference Sunday.

His comments came after Iran’s supreme leader earlier refused U.S. assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The following is AP’s previous story.

Iran’s supreme leader refused U.S. assistance Sunday to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments come as Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions blocking the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets.

Story continues below advertisement

But while Iranian civilian officials in recent days have increasingly criticized those sanctions, 80-year-old Khamenei instead chose to traffic in the same conspiracy theory increasingly used by Chinese officials about the new virus to deflect blame for the pandemic.

“I do not know how real this accusation is but when it exists, who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication?” Khamenei said. “Possibly your medicine is a way to spread the virus more.”

He also alleged without offering any evidence that the virus “is specifically built for Iran using the genetic data of Iranians which they have obtained through different means.”

Advertisement

1:20Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTrudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as threat escalates

More Articles Like This

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as threat escalates

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be updating Canadians again today on the latest measures being taken to try to protect the country against the...
Read more

Medical supplies dwindle as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world

Health Global News - 0
The virus pandemic advanced Sunday after the U.S. and Europe reported soaring new cases, prompting a scramble in some regions to set up additional...
Read more

‘A’ is for ‘Asymptomatic’ — a glossary of coronavirus terms

Health Global News - 0
Our politicians, public officials and friends seem to have developed a new language these days, talking about “flattening the curve,” “social distancing” and “zoonotic...
Read more

Local infections are down but China continues to see imported coronavirus cases rise

Health Global News - 0
China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day with an increase, with all but one of those cases imported...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv