coronavirus:-london-med-students-helping-supply-health-care-workers-with-protective-equipment

Amid concerns of a looming shortage, local medical students are among those doing their part to help supply London-area medical workers with the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s all in support of a grassroots initiative spearheaded by the London Middlesex Primary Care Alliance (LMPCA).

The organization, comprised of family physicians, nurse practitioners and primary care administrators, issued a call to local groups and health care providers whose offices are closed to donate any PPE supplies they might have that could be given to front-line primary care workers — PPE like masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizer.

Wonder how we’ve been arranging PPE pick up in #lndont #middlesex? Check this out! UWO med students and volunteers create a chain to deliver to primary care physicians. Even cooler when all of these folks know each other and haven’t seen each other in years! #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/q132BUoUTU

— Janet Dang (@janetdangkeske) March 25, 2020

Students at London’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry have been participating in the initiative, collecting the PPE from donors, sorting through it, and delivering it to local primary care teams based on need, said lead organizer Janet Dang.

According to a report by Western News, the students have also been assembling wellness packages for physicians and their team members as a morale booster.

