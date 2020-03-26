Health

Coronavirus: Man in his 90s becomes first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Ottawa Public Health says a man in his 90s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

According to a statement issued Wednesday evening, staff said the man lived at home and didn’t have a recent travel history.

The statement said the man developed a fever on March 15. On Friday, the man was seen at the Ottawa Hospital emergency room and later admitted. He died on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Data suggests there could be up to 4K undiagnosed coronavirus cases in Ottawa, public health says

“Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today,” Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Etches, along with Mayor Jim Watson, encouraged residents to practice physical distancing and do what they can to minimize potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice physical (social distancing). Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other,” Etches said.

“I encourage residents to continue to wash their hands regularly, to respect social distancing guidelines, limit trips outside the house to essential ones, and to check in virtually on family,

