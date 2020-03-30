Health

Coronavirus: man throws away caution tape surrounding London, Ont. playground

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

On the same day the City of London launched a tipline for the public to report coronavirus-related violations, a local man reported two people allegedly tearing down the caution tape surrounding a playground in Gibbons Park.

Mike Cunningham posted a video to Facebook shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday showing a man holding caution tape walking alongside a woman. Cunningham and at least one other man and woman are heard off-camera expressing outrage.

“Nobody’s sick,” said the woman walking alongside the man holding the caution tape.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’re free, we’re free people,” the man said.

“Who do you see hacking up a lung right now?” the woman added.

“Let’s follow them, let’s find out his licence plate,” said a man off-camera.

The man on video then throws the caution tape into a garbage bin before he and the woman split up. The camera follows the man up the sidewalk in the park’s parking lot.

“You’re a psycho, buddy. You’re psychotic,” the man said, turning back to Cunningham.

“No, you are. You’re psychotic. You’re the one that took the stuff down,” Cunningham said.

“How many kids’ lives are on your hands?” a woman’s voice can be heard yelling in the background off-camera.

gibbons park playground coronavirus
Caution tape has been put back up at Gibbons Park after it was removed on Friday.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

