Coronavirus: Markham woman becomes first York Region resident to die from COVID-19, officials say

By Global News
Global News

Posted March 22, 2020 5:10 pm

Updated March 22, 2020 5:14 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

York Region’s medical officer of health says a Markham woman in her 70s is the first person in the area to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, it was reported the woman returned from international travel on Saturday and died a short time later. Officials didn’t say where the woman returned home from.

“This case speaks to the seriousness of the current situation and how as a community we need to continue working together to protect one another,” Dr. Karim Kurji said in a statement while extending condolences to the woman’s family.

READ MORE: Toronto man dies from COVID-19, marks city’s first coronavirus-related death

“We now cannot rule out local transmission in York Region. These unfortunate signals are indications of progression of the virus in our community.”

As of Sunday, there were 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York Region. Across Ontario, there were a total of 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning.

Before the announcement by York Region Sunday afternoon, the province said there were three deaths connected to COVID-19. Toronto Public Health also reported on Sunday the death of a Toronto man.


