News

Coronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
coronavirus-may-force-government-to-ditch-balanced-budget-plan:-alberta-premier

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

VICTORIA — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say Premier John Horgan wasn't truthful when he said the province had no control over the RCMP...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Coronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says the novel cornonavirus outbreak is hammering Alberta's economy and may force his government...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

VANCOUVER, B.C. - In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says the novel cornonavirus outbreak is hammering Alberta’s economy and may force his government to abandon its core election promise to balance the books by 2023.

Kenney says its appears the virus is setting off a global economic downturn, which could affect prices for the oil that underpins Alberta’s economy.

He says if the virus affects the economy long term, his United Conservatives may not be able to meets their promise to end  multibillion-dollar budget deficits by the 2022-23 budget.

- Advertisement -

Kenney says his government intends to keep spending flat in health and education while reducing operational spending by less than three per cent.

Opposition NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips says Kenney’s government was never going to balance the books, given that it cut corporate income taxes and set a budget based on wildly optimistic oil price forecasts.

Alberta’s deficit is $7.5 billion this year and is expected to be $6.8 billion in 2020-21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians
Next articleB.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

More Articles Like This

B.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say Premier John Horgan wasn't truthful when he said the province had no control over the RCMP before Mounties enforced an injunction...
Read more

BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness on communities, the B.C. Government...
Read more

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According to the Government, the report...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a winter system makes its way...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv