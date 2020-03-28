Health

Coronavirus: McMaster nursing students ask for early certification to join fight against COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-mcmaster-nursing-students-ask-for-early-certification-to-join-fight-against-covid-19

Health

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Health

Fort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will hold their first weekly Council meeting...
Health

Federal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced new rules restricting domestic air and rail travel for...
Avatar
Global News

Nursing students at McMaster University are the latest health-care students to ask for early certification to join the fight against the novel coronavirus and ease the burden on the health-care system

Laura Freeman, a fourth-year studying at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., is one of those students.

Freeman told The Roy Green Show on Global News radio Saturday she went as far as to launch a petition for early nursing certification that she said is finally starting to see some results.

“We were just asking universities to make sure that they did what was right and try and send our information as soon as (is) feasible for them,” she said, adding that certified nurses were “crucial at this time with a respiratory illness like (COVID-19).”

“Guidelines are constantly changing. We’re trying to set everything up as best we can with what we have. And the only thing that I’ve noticed consistently is change.”

Under normal circumstances, Freeman said nursing students would be required to complete between 350 and 360 hours in clinical consolidation before being reviewed by a panel that included nurses and the school’s dean, who would assess them and then decide whether a student was eligible to write their exam.

Currently, the College of Nurses of Ontario is granting temporary certifications to recent graduates,

