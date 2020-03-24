Health

Coronavirus: New texting initiative gives Albertans mental health support

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-new-texting-initiative-gives-albertans-mental-health-support

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 617, four new cases in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Albertans who feel they need a little extra mental health support as they face the COVID-19 pandemic have a new outlet to seek out advice.

Alberta Health Services, in partnership with hospitals and other health organizations, launched the Text4Hope program on Monday, a service where residents can text COVID19HOPE to the number 393939 and receive daily messages focused on healthy thinking and managing moods and emotions.

The free program sends a set of texts to subscribers each day that include cognitive behavioural therapy messages written by mental health therapists, AHS said on its website.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health encouraged people to use the service on Monday.

“Connection is so vitally important to our mental health and well-being,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.


Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“I encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to someone they trust, talk to a family member, friend, or someone they can be honest with to talk through concerns.”

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Hinshaw said the text-based program aims to give Albertans encouragement and hope.

Advertisement

Text4Hope was created in Alberta and is described as an “evidence-based tool that helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours a pandemic might be expected to provoke.”

The program is led by Alberta psychiatrist and research director,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWhy liquor stores are an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic
Next articleCase of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

More Articles Like This

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has dropped to 12.
Read more

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County. The Province of Alberta...
Read more

Why liquor stores are an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government’s inclusion of liquor stores as an essential service permitted to stay open in the time of coronavirus set off a firestorm...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 617, four new cases in Northern Health

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv