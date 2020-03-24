coronavirus:-new-texting-initiative-gives-albertans-mental-health-support

Albertans who feel they need a little extra mental health support as they face the COVID-19 pandemic have a new outlet to seek out advice.

Alberta Health Services, in partnership with hospitals and other health organizations, launched the Text4Hope program on Monday, a service where residents can text COVID19HOPE to the number 393939 and receive daily messages focused on healthy thinking and managing moods and emotions.

The free program sends a set of texts to subscribers each day that include cognitive behavioural therapy messages written by mental health therapists, AHS said on its website.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health encouraged people to use the service on Monday.

“Connection is so vitally important to our mental health and well-being,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.



“I encourage anyone who needs support to reach out to someone they trust, talk to a family member, friend, or someone they can be honest with to talk through concerns.”

Hinshaw said the text-based program aims to give Albertans encouragement and hope.

Text4Hope was created in Alberta and is described as an “evidence-based tool that helps people identify and adjust the negative thoughts, feelings and behaviours a pandemic might be expected to provoke.”

The program is led by Alberta psychiatrist and research director,

