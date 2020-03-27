coronavirus:-nova-scotia-announces-17-new-cases,-bringing-total-to-90

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the province’s total to 90.

In a news release Friday, the province said “most” of the new cases are connected to travel or a known case.

The 90 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. Health officials say two are currently in hospital and three individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

On Thursday, Strang said a St. Patrick’s Day party with about 50 people may have been where someone contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has since issued an advisory of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 14 at the Lake Echo Community Centre.

The province says none of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick’s Day gathering and that all attendees have been contacted and are being tested.

Public health is still not able to confirm a link to community spread.

