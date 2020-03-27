Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 17 new cases, bringing total to 90


By Global News


Avatar
Global News

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the province’s total to 90.

In a news release Friday, the province said “most” of the new cases are connected to travel or a known case.

The 90 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70s. Health officials say two are currently in hospital and three individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

READ MORE: St. Patrick’s Day party could be linked to new Nova Scotia COVID-19 case

On Thursday, Strang said a St. Patrick’s Day party with about 50 people may have been where someone contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has since issued an advisory of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 14 at the Lake Echo Community Centre.

The province says none of the new cases are connected to the St. Patrick’s Day gathering and that all attendees have been contacted and are being tested.

1:40Nova Scotia biologists working around the clock to test COVID-19

Nova Scotia biologists working around the clock to test COVID-19

Public health is still not able to confirm a link to community spread.

