Coronavirus: Ontario construction unions plead with government to shut them down

By Global News
Global News

The Ontario Construction Consortium (OCC) is asking the Ford government to reconsider listing the industry as an essential business in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The OCC issued a released Tuesday urging the provincial government to “suspend work on construction sites across Ontario for 14 days to protect the safety of workers and employers amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

The executive director of the OCC, Phil Gillies said the announcement by Premier Doug Ford to shut down non-essential businesses confused the construction industry and has left workers feeling unprotected.

“It makes no sense that you can’t have your neighbour over for a cup of coffee yet construction sites are expected to continue operations and they can have hundreds of employees working in close proximity to each other,” said Gillies.

“This is contrary to the best advice of public health officials to maintain social distancing.”


The government issued a list of 74 essential services and businesses that would be allowed to stay open during the pandemic.

Gillies said the unions for carpenters and painters are also calling for the same shut down.

“As Premier Ford announced [yesterday], the construction workers of this province should not be expected to work on job sites where the basic safety requirements for COVID-19 are not being met,” said Tony Iannuzzi, the executive secretary treasurer of the carpenters’ union.

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – We're all in this together
Winnipeg's microbiology lab playing pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19

