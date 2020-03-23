Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government announces ‘enhanced’ self-assessment tool for COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

The Ontario government announced a new “enhanced and interactive” self-assessment tool on Sunday for people to use in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new easy-to-use tool takes the public through a series of questions to inform those who are concerned they may have contracted COVID-19,” a statement released on Monday said.

The government said the tool will help people determine “in a matter of seconds” whether they are negative or if they should seek treatment.

It also helps the province be updated in “real-time” on the amount of people who are told to get treatment and where these people are located.

“I encourage anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, have symptoms or may have travelled outside of Canada to first self-isolate and then take a few seconds to complete our new online assessment tool,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.

“By answering a few questions, Ontarians will be able to make informed choices about what to do, while the province collects real-time data to enhance our ongoing response.”


Once assessed, a person will be told whether to practice self-isolation, call their physician or visit a self-assessment centre.

The Ford government announced up to $304 million toward the province’s response to COVID-19. The government said on top of this new assessment tool, a number of new assessment centres will be opened across the province.

Previous article: Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases
Next article: Service BC Centres remain open, ready to serve citizens

