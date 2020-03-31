Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government orders shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-ontario-government-orders-shutdown-of-all-outdoor-recreation-amenities

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s energy war room to spend only on ‘subsistence operations’ due to COVID-19

EDMONTON — Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is drastically cutting its budget due to COVID-19. The province announced late Monday...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province extends support for youth living in care during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that there will be extended support for youth living...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

High Prairie resident dies of COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - A 30-year-old male has died in High Prairie after contracting COVID-19.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Ontario government has ordered the shutdown of all outdoor recreation amenities in the province as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order is part of the provincial government’s extension of the declaration of emergency, which will now be in effect until April 13.

“Based on the best medical advice available, we are taking further steps today to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians by closing outdoor recreational amenities, like sports fields and playgrounds, and extending our emergency orders to save lives,” Premier Doug Ford wrote in a statement released Monday evening.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We all need to work together and do our part to stop COVID-19 by staying home, practising physical distancing, and avoiding social gatherings.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The following public and private, shared and communal amenities ordered closed include:

Story continues below advertisement

– Playgrounds
– Sports fields
– Basketball and tennis courts
– Off-leash dog parks
– Beaches
– Skateboard and BMX parks
– Picnic areas
– Community gardens
– Park shelters
– Outdoor exercise equipment
– Condo parks and gardens
– Other outdoor recreational amenities

Officials said parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas not currently closed off will stay open for walking for now.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWithout global action against coronavirus pandemic, 40 million could have died: report

More Articles Like This

Without global action against coronavirus pandemic, 40 million could have died: report

Health Global News - 0
If the world hadn’t taken action against the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world would have become infected and 40 million lives could been...
Read more

Province extends support for youth living in care during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced that there will be extended support for youth living in care during the COVID-19...
Read more

Airbnb to pay $250 million to hosts with cancelled bookings due to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Airbnb said on Monday it was allocating $250 million to help offset losses by hosts around the world whose guests have canceled bookings in...
Read more

Spot a COVIDIOT? Here’s how to report coronavirus rule-breakers

Health Global News - 0
It’s been nearly one week since the federal government invoked the Quarantine Act in a bid to stop Canadians returning from foreign travel from...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv