Coronavirus: Ontario schools won’t reopen on April 6, Premier Doug Ford says

Posted March 23, 2020 2:52 pm

Updated March 23, 2020 3:00 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:28Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that all non-essential businesses are being ordered to close and would detail what falls under this category and what will remain open on Tuesday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it’s unlikely the province’s schools will reopen on April 6 as officials continue to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Really we have to see where we’re going with this virus. Our number one priority is to protect our children,” Ford said during an update at Queen’s Park Monday afternoon.

“Do I believe and does the minister believe April 6th kids are going back to school? The kids won’t be going back to school on April the 6th.”

Ford said there will be an announcement on schooling in the future, adding the situation is changing “hour by hour, day by day.”

On March 12, the Ontario government ordered all publicly funded schools to shut down for three weeks. On Tuesday, Ford declared a statement of emergency and all privately funded schools and daycares were ordered to close.

