Coronavirus: Ontario woman seen in Peru news report sparks international act of compassion

By Global News
Global News

A Bradford, Ont., woman had been speaking with family in her native Peru when she learned of a news report about a Canadian woman on the streets appearing to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

It was the top story making headlines on a popular news program.

Claudia Rivas said she became concerned for the woman who was alone in a country under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

“She was coughing really bad, she had a high fever, but she was trying to isolate herself in the conditions that she could,” said Rivas.

Based on media reports, the woman had spent several months in Peru but became ill and was alone, living on the streets.

As news reports zeroed in on her ID card, it showed she is from Port Hope, Ont. Rivas then took to social media desperate to contact her family.

“A Canadian lady in Lima, Peru wandering the streets and very sick. The media brought her to the hospital,” she wrote on a popular parent Facebook group.

“The media is trying to contact the Canadian embassy. Her ID is showing her address. Hopefully we can find her family.”

Local reports out of Lima suggested it was a journalist who initially saw the Ontario woman and brought her to hospital because she was displaying symptoms of the virus,

