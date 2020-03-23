coronavirus:-ontario’s-drivetest-centres-closing-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

Posted March 22, 2020 7:39 pm

Updated March 22, 2020 7:46 pm

2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hoping to increase to 5,000 tests per day says Williams

WATCH ABOVE: On Saturday, Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams spoke about issues surrounding COVID-19 testing and efforts to ramp up the process, with hopes to increase to 5,000 tests administered per day.

The Ontario government has announced the closure of the province’s driver testing centres as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the closures will take effect on Monday and will be in place “until further notice.”

“The decision to close was the result of a mutual agreement between the government and service provider,” a statement issued Sunday evening said.

“We have a responsibility to Ontarians to ensure that we take every possible step to enable social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Part-time Travel Point locations were also included in the closure order.

The decision comes amid questions about the safety of employees at DriveTest centres.

The statement said current drivers won’t lose their licences and applicants for licences won’t lose paid test fees. If anyone receives a “fail to keep an appointment” penalty fee,

