Health

Coronavirus: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in hospital

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-oshawa,-ont.,-grocery-store-employee-diagnosed-with-covid-19-dies-in-hospital

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Canfor Corporation announces COVID-19 response measures

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it is undertaking a series of significant measures in response to the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted March 26, 2020 8:51 pm

Updated March 26, 2020 8:54 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:18Coronavirus outbreak: Oshawa Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH ABOVE: Officials with Loblaw confirm an employee tested positive at the Oshawa Superstore on Gibb Street. This marks the first publicly confirmed case for the corporation. (March 24)

A man in his 40s who worked at an Oshawa Real Canadian Superstore location has died after becoming ill with coronavirus.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, confirmed the news during an update at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

The employee’s diagnosis was first announced by Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, on Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weston said the company was taking several steps in response to the news.

He said the business is working with public health officials as they investigate to determine the employee’s recent contacts, adding any fellow employees who need to self-isolate will be paid in full.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to regular store cleaning, Weston said the store will close for a deep clean in consultation with public health staff.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings
Next articleEU orders economic recovery plan as countries remain divided on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toronto’s homeless face dire situation as support collapses, advocates say

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — COVID-19 could soon “explode” within Toronto’s homeless population as government actions to curb the spread of the illness have the opposite effect...
Read more

EU orders economic recovery plan as countries remain divided on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
European Union national leaders told the bloc’s finance ministers Thursday to draw up new measures to tackle the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus...
Read more

Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday, March 30, until further notice...
Read more

‘Really concerning’: Detroit mayor raises alarm as coronavirus cases surge in Michigan

Health Global News - 0
A surge in coronavirus cases in Detroit has put Michigan on track to be one of the U.S. states hardest hit by the pandemic,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv