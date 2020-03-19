Health

Coronavirus outbreak among homeless would be ‘devastating,’ experts warn

By CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
Advocates are scrambling to find ways to protect the homeless and those living in shelters from COVID-19, warning that an outbreak in these communities could be devastating.

People who sleep in shelters or on the street already have a lower life expectancy, suffer from addiction, and have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk should they develop the virus, experts say.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness has made an urgent plea that more emergency shelter spaces be made across the country to prevent overcrowding and allow for social distancing.

“How can they possibly self-isolate if they don’t have a home to go to,” Jeremy Hunka, spokesperson for Vancouver’s Union Gospel Mission, told CTV News.

Though the mission has no indication that COVID-19 has surfaced in its community, Hunka noted that shelter visitors would be among the hardest hit should a widespread outbreak occur in Metro Vancouver.

Shelters across the country are implementing emergency health protocols, increasing sanitation and preventative education to protect visitors. Some have even moved their hot meal delivery services outside to prevent crowding in confined spaces.

Covenant House in Toronto has even taken steps to halt the acceptance of clothing and non-perishable food donations in an effort to “reduce foot traffic and exposure.”

Amid the COVID-19 concerns, homeless Canadians say they are also battling service cutbacks.

