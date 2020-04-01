Health

Coronavirus outbreak is the world’s worst crisis since Second World War: UN chief

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-outbreak-is-the-world’s-worst-crisis-since-second-world-war:-un-chief

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C....
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

VIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus. The...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Hospital listed as primary COVID-19 facility in the event of an outbreak

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to help better deal with the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past.”

There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic impact will contribute to “enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict,” the U.N. chief said at the launch of a report on the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.

Guterres called for a much stronger and more effective global response to the coronavirus pandemic and to the social and economic devastation that COVID-19 is causing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He stressed that this will only be possible “if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations — one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and upending people’s lives,” the report said. “But this is much more than a health crisis. It is a human crisis. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is attacking societies at their core.”

The secretary-general told reporters: “The magnitude of the response must match the scale of the crisis — large-scale, co-ordinated and comprehensive, with country and international responses being guided by the World Health Organization.”

5:19Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says brother has COVID-19 as new cases surge over 9,000 in New York

Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo says brother has COVID-19 as new cases surge over 9,000 in New York

Advertisement

He stressed that “we are still very far from where we need to be to effectively fight the COVID-19 worldwide and to be able to tackle the negative impacts on the global economy and the global societies.”

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleVIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.
Next articlePremier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

More Articles Like This

Premier Horgan addresses the Province on COVID-19 plans

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed the Province Tuesday night sharing more about the plans B.C. has to fight COVID-19.
Read more

VIDEO – Premier Horgan to address B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus. The Provincial address is expected to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100

Health Global News - 0
Advertisement Health By David Lao Global News Posted March 31, 2020 6:49 pm Updated March 31, 2020 6:52 pm 2:50Coronavirus around the world: March 31, 2020 WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the...
Read more

Fort St John Hospital listed as primary COVID-19 facility in the event of an outbreak

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to help better deal with the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in British Columbia, the Province has...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv