Coronavirus: P.E.I.’s top doctor recommends schools stay closed until at least May 11

P.E.I.’s chief public health officer is recommending that schools in the province remain closed until at least May 11.

“This will be revaluated as we get closer to that date,” said Dr. Heather Morrison in an update on Friday afternoon.

She also advised that non-essential businesses and government services stay closed indefinitely, operating with only the essential staff on-site.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Health officials announce 4 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

“This is not over,” she said.

Morrison also reminded residents of restrictions to non-essential travel across the Confederation Bridge.

“We continue to see too many people leaving and arriving to P.E.I. for personal reasons,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison was joined by Premier Dennis King, who said the province has been preparing for the possibility of the extension of school closures.

Premier King says students with limited access to the internet haven’t been forgotten.

Advertisement

The province is looking at rolling out home-based learning plans.

“To be very, very honest,” he says, “we don’t have that part figured out yet.”

— Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) March 27, 2020

“Recognizing, of course, that whatever we offer here we know won’t be perfect,” said King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we’re trying to make the best out of a difficult situation to ensure there’s as much learning as possible during this time of uncertainty.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Brad Trivers is expected to provide more details on the extended closures on Monday.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS