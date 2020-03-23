Health

Coronavirus: Plea for donations of medical supplies to protect B.C. health workers

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-plea-for-donations-of-medical-supplies-to-protect-bc.-health-workers

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

March 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoption fees for all animals from March 23rd...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of Coronavirus cases in BC up to 472, one new case in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday morning, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Salvation Army’s supplies are dwindling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, The Salvation Army works around the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A B.C. non-profit industry group is asking for the public’s help to donate much-needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies to health-care workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Operation Protect, which was launched by SafeCareBC, aims to ensure frontline staff will have enough items, such as gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer.

It asks individuals and organizations to donate any unused and unopened personal protective equipment or medical supplies, which it will distribute to health-care workers in hospitals, long-term care, home care, and assisted-living facilities.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Every day, our member organizations are telling us they are in urgent need of these supplies to stay safe and ensure safe, quality care for our seniors who depend on them,” SafeCare CEO Jen Lyle said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re calling on everyone to give a hand — donate your extra hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks. It’ll take you 30 seconds, and it will help save lives.”

The Operation Protect website has a list of needed supplies and information on how to donate.


View link »

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMarch 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees
Next articleClearing the air: Carbon emissions down amid coronavirus outbreak

More Articles Like This

Southwestern Public Health confirms first case of coronavirus in man in his 30s

Health Global News - 0
Southwestern Public Health — which covers Oxford and Elgin counties as well as St. Thomas — is reporting its first confirmed case of the...
Read more

Clearing the air: Carbon emissions down amid coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt, and the environment is benefitting in a big way. In an attempt to decrease...
Read more

Number of Coronavirus cases in BC up to 472, one new case in Northern Health

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday morning, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province on Monday morning. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv