coronavirus:-quebec-cases-climb-to-219,-schools-to-remain-closed-until-may

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has climbed to 219 and 24 people are now hospitalized due to the virus, including 13 people in intensive care.

The Quebec government announced the additional 38 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and corrected the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4. Officials previously said there were 5 coronavirus deaths in Quebec.

Health officials said the individual was believed to have been infected but was not. The person’s test came back negative after their death.

Premier François Legault did confirm that the 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were of people who lived in the same seniors’ residence.

As of Sunday, there are 2,000 people under investigation waiting for their results and 9,700 test results have come back negative.

There is still only one confirmed full recovery in the province, a person who tested negative twice after having been infected. Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda however said he believes there are many more individuals who have recovered.

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has over 4,500 hospital beds ready to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

It also reiterated that the increase in numbers was expected, as the province is rapidly increasing the number of tests it is administering.

Schools to remain closed until May

The government confirmed that all elementary and high schools across the province will remain closed until May 1 and all Cegeps and universities will resume their semesters online.

