Health

Coronavirus: Quebec cases climb to 219, schools to remain closed until May

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-quebec-cases-climb-to-219,-schools-to-remain-closed-until-may

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Prime Minister announces Parliament will resume Tuesday

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced the recall of the House of Commons to pass economic...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has climbed to 219 and 24 people are now hospitalized due to the virus, including 13 people in intensive care.

The Quebec government announced the additional 38 confirmed novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and corrected the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 4. Officials previously said there were 5 coronavirus deaths in Quebec.

Health officials said the individual was believed to have been infected but was not. The person’s test came back negative after their death.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Premier François Legault did confirm that the 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were of people who lived in the same seniors’ residence.

As of Sunday, there are 2,000 people under investigation waiting for their results and 9,700 test results have come back negative.

There is still only one confirmed full recovery in the province, a person who tested negative twice after having been infected. Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda however said he believes there are many more individuals who have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government reiterated that its health care system is ready to handle an influx of patients, as it has over 4,500 hospital beds ready to treat COVID-19 patients across the province.

It also reiterated that the increase in numbers was expected, as the province is rapidly increasing the number of tests it is administering.

Schools to remain closed until May

Advertisement

The government confirmed that all elementary and high schools across the province will remain closed until May 1 and all Cegeps and universities will resume their semesters online.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanada not at the point of declaring a federal emergency over COVID-19: Trudeau
Next articleCoronavirus: New testing clinic opening in downtown Montreal

More Articles Like This

Emirates to cut passenger flights to 13 destinations over COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it has dramatically cut its passenger flight destinations from 145 locations to just 13 countries. It’s a pivotal move...
Read more

Coronavirus: New testing clinic opening in downtown Montreal

Health Global News - 0
The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal announced Sunday that a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will be opening in the city’s Cartier des spectacles on Jeanne-Mance...
Read more

Canada not at the point of declaring a federal emergency over COVID-19: Trudeau

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 22, 2020 12:58 pm Updated March 22, 2020 1:31 pm 1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau not ready to use the Emergencies Act yet WATCH:...
Read more

Coronavirus: Hydro-Quebec suspends fees as COVID-19 cases rise in province

Health Global News - 0
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has climbed to 219 and 24 people are now hospitalized due to the virus in the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv