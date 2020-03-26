coronavirus:-saskatchewan-athlete-brock-weston-recounts-falling-ill-with-covid-19

The possibility of having COVID-19 started to become real for Brock Weston as he drove home to Saskatchewan.

The Wisconsin college student had had fever sweats the night before. A stuffy nose and sore throat he thought were from dust in the air or maybe, at worst, a cold or flu had been hanging around for a couple of days.

“I had no appetite. I couldn’t smell. My eyes were hurting,” the 25-year-old told The Canadian Press in a telephone interview Wednesday.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I thought, ‘OK, maybe this is a little more than just the flu.’”



Tweet This



Weston, who plays hockey and studies biology and chemistry at Marian University, had been packing for his trip home last week when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians abroad to hurry back.

Story continues below advertisement

While on the road, he called his parents about taking extra precautions for his arrival at the family farm near Maidstone, about a two and half hour drive west of Saskatoon.

When he got there, he still felt lousy. He was running a fever and coughing and noticed pressure in his chest when he took deep breaths.

“You read about the people that started with this mild chest pressure and all of a sudden they’re in the hospital and can’t breathe,” Weston said.

Advertisement

“I was definitely nervous once I started to kind of realize that I might have it.”



Tweet This



0:37Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan now prohibiting public gatherings greater than 10 people

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS