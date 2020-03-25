Health

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan limits gatherings to 10 people, moves to limit more businesses

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

The Saskatchewan government is taking further steps to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus by reducing the maximum size of gatherings from 25 people to 10 people and mandating certain businesses to close.

Starting Thursday, the government is limiting the size of public and private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people in one room.

However, some exceptions are being made for businesses that are considered essential services.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“As we impose further restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19, we know this creates challenges for businesses in Saskatchewan and we know that providing as much clarity as possible is important,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are already seeing the creation of a social distancing economy in Saskatchewan as many businesses adapt their service delivery to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Critical businesses include: health-care and public health workers; law enforcement, public safety and first responders; production, processing and manufacturing and the supporting supply chains; transportation and logistics; government and community services; media and telecommunications; construction, including maintenance and repair; select retail services; and banking and financial services.

Other businesses that are not on the list cannot provide public-facing services, the province said. Under these measures, businesses will be able to expand into e-commerce or provide pickup or delivery services to customers.

Businesses prohibited from public-facing services include: clothing stores;

