coronavirus:-should-canada-restrict-travel-between-provinces,-territories?

As the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, many countries — including Canada — have closed their borders and have implemented stringent travel measures.

But as the number of cases in Canada continues to rise, many are wondering if it may be time to restrict travel between provinces and territories to stem the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, Yukon reported its first two cases of COVID-19.

As a result, Yukon’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brendan Hanley, “strongly” advised that all non-essential travel into and out of Yukon be suspended.

2:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces Canada to spend $192M on developing COVID-19 vaccine

Asked by reporters if the federal government is looking into implementing such restrictions Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is scheduled to speak with premiers Monday evening about “measures that we can take as a country to move forward.”

“I look forward to that conversation,” he said.

Should the government limit travel between provinces and territories? How would it be enforced?

Here’s what experts say.

