Coronavirus: Small business in New Brunswick optimistic after Ottawa announces wage subsidy

Avatar
By Global News
District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Avatar
Global News

One small business owner in New Brunswick is feeling a sense of relief after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government plans to subsidize 75 per cent of wages for small and medium-sized businesses hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We do a lot of corporate events, birthday parties, weddings and of course at this point all of those things are off,” said Natalie Ramirez, co-owner of Monkey Cakes in Fredericton, N.B.

COVID-19 has meant the closure of all non-essential businesses in New Brunswick.

For many businesses, that has hurt their bottom lines.

READ MORE: Trudeau promises 75% wage subsidy for businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic

Monkey Cakes co-owner Jonathan Ramirez told Global News that his savings account is almost empty.

“[I] haven’t looked at those numbers yet but it’s dwindling quickly,” said Jonathan Ramirez.

Monkey Cakes has been open for nine years and Jonathan Ramirez says most of his sales are walk-in.

“We have a few wedding cakes for April, but then May it really starts exploding,” said Natalie Ramirez.

Typically the shop is full of long-lineups with cupcakes, muffins and scones on display. On Saturday the store was empty.

But they’re hopeful of the new assistance for companies announced by Trudeau.

