coronavirus:-small-business-in-new-brunswick-optimistic-after-ottawa-announces-wage-subsidy

One small business owner in New Brunswick is feeling a sense of relief after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government plans to subsidize 75 per cent of wages for small and medium-sized businesses hit by the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We do a lot of corporate events, birthday parties, weddings and of course at this point all of those things are off,” said Natalie Ramirez, co-owner of Monkey Cakes in Fredericton, N.B.

COVID-19 has meant the closure of all non-essential businesses in New Brunswick.

For many businesses, that has hurt their bottom lines.

Monkey Cakes co-owner Jonathan Ramirez told Global News that his savings account is almost empty.

“[I] haven’t looked at those numbers yet but it’s dwindling quickly,” said Jonathan Ramirez.

Monkey Cakes has been open for nine years and Jonathan Ramirez says most of his sales are walk-in.

“We have a few wedding cakes for April, but then May it really starts exploding,” said Natalie Ramirez.

Typically the shop is full of long-lineups with cupcakes, muffins and scones on display. On Saturday the store was empty.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asks Canadians to be ‘part of the solution’

But they’re hopeful of the new assistance for companies announced by Trudeau.

