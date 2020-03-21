Health

Coronavirus: Toronto-area hospitals implement no visitor policies

Avatar
By Global News
Global News

Toronto-area hospitals are beginning to implement no visitor policies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sunnybrook, North York General, Michael Garron and Humber River hospitals, as well as those that are a part of the University Health Network and Scarborough Health Network, were among those affected as of Saturday afternoon.

“This extremely difficult decision was made to protect the safety of patients and healthcare workers,” a tweet from the University Health Network read.

As of midnight tonight, @UHN is moving to a no visitor policy, with exceptions on compassionate grounds and other special safety needs. This extremely difficult decision was made to protect the safety of patients and healthcare workers. More information → https://t.co/dmbQVlUIau

— University Health Network (@UHN) March 20, 2020

“To keep our patients and staff safe, we are following the Ministry of Health’s recommendations and will no longer allow non-essential visitors at MGH,” a tweet from Michael Garron Hospital said.

Sunnybrook hospital’s no visitor policy was set to take effect Saturday evening and will be in place “until further notice.”

“This includes family members or companions accompanying patients to appointments or procedures,” the hospital’s website said.

“We understand that this is a difficult change for those with loved ones who need to be in the hospital, but it is an important precaution being put in place to ensure the safety of all those at Sunnybrook,

