Coronavirus: Travellers coming back to Canada will be mandated to isolate, feds say

By Global News
Global News

Anyone returning to Canada from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic will no longer just be asked to self-isolate upon their return — that order is now mandatory.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said during an appearance at the Senate on Wednesday that the government is done asking those returning to Canada from other countries to respect the request to go directly home and stay there for 14 days.

READ MORE: Senate passes Trudeau’s $82B coronavirus support package

She is now invoking the Quarantine Act to force them to do so.

Earlier this month, we asked all travellers to self-isolate when they returned to Canada. Today, we are making this isolation mandatory under the Quarantine Act to better protect our most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/bKLdKh4mEu

— Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) March 25, 2020

The move comes after repeated reports of travellers, including Canadians rushing to return as the border closed and commercial travel options disappeared, stopping to pick up groceries or do errands after they had crossed the border back into Canada.

It also comes after Global News reported that border officials allowed a Markham woman back into the country who was so ill with the coronavirus that she died within hours of re-entry.

READ MORE: CBSA ‘looking into circumstances’ of traveller who died of COVID-19 hours after landing in Toronto

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that mandatory isolation will apply to all travellers,

