Health

Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘proud’ of Canada’s COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trudeau-says-he’s-‘proud’-of-canada’s-covid-19-response-as-us.-cases-soar

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Next three years of auditor general projects released

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released its annual performance and financial...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 970 in BC, cases in Northern Health up to 14

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As U.S. President Donald Trump slowly comes to grips with his country’s grim prognosis for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded Monday he’s taking a measure of comfort from early signs that the caseload in Canada is on a different trajectory than the United States.

Trudeau said he’s proud that Canadians appear to be taking seriously the importance of staying home and keeping their distance from others — the one measure public health officials say is paramount to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

And while the success or failure of those efforts won’t become clear for at least another week, Trudeau said, there’s little doubt that Canada is doing better than its southern neighbour at limiting the scope of the illness.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I think I would say we’re not necessarily on the same trajectory,” Trudeau said in French during the daily fresh-air briefing outside his Rideau Cottage residence. “We were quicker to get the screening done, and I think we have had more success in getting people to self-isolate.”

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S., however, has hardly set a high bar.

There were more than 156,000 cases by midday, nearly 13,000 more than the day before, and the number of deaths was hurtling towards 3,000. A shortage of beds, ventilators and masks had hospitals in hard-hit New York City operating well past the breaking point, using refrigerator trucks as makeshift morgues.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: CFL and Edmonton Eskimos join rest of paused sports world
Next articleWill homemade masks protect us from the coronavirus?

More Articles Like This

Will homemade masks protect us from the coronavirus?

Health Global News - 0
As more health-care workers treat those affected by the novel coronavirus, there are concerns around mask shortages. To help meet surging demand and offer...
Read more

Coronavirus: CFL and Edmonton Eskimos join rest of paused sports world

Health Global News - 0
It came as no surprise Monday morning when the Canadian Football League joined the rest of the world of professional sports by announcing that...
Read more

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly starting April 6, 2020.
Read more

Major Canadian landlords say they’ll work with tenants who’ve lost jobs amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Some of Canada’s biggest residential landlords say they’re committed to working with tenants who have lost their job because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv