Coronavirus: Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilators as U.S. cases climb

By Global News
Global News

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”

Trump said “GM was wasting time” and that his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.

Previously Trump has been reluctant to use the act to force businesses to contribute to the coronavirus fight, and wasn’t clear what triggered his order against GM.

The Detroit automaker is among the farthest along among U.S. companies trying to repurpose factories to build ventilators. It’s working with Ventec Life Systems, a small Seattle-area ventilator maker to increase the company’s production and will use a GM auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to make the machines.

The company said Friday it could build 10,000 ventilators per month starting in April with potential to make even more.

0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Trump suggests large number of U.S. cases is ‘tribute’ to testing

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump suggests large number of U.S. cases is ‘tribute’ to testing

Trump said the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defense Production Act.

