Health

Coronavirus: Trump warns of ‘suicides by thousands’ if U.S. businesses don’t re-open soon

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-trump-warns-of-‘suicides-by-thousands’-if-us.-businesses-don’t-re-open-soon

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

NPGA to remain closed during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association has issued a letter regarding operations during the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 provides parents with information on how to handle stress during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During the COVID-19 pandemic, School District 60 recognizes the stress and anxiety that this...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Hospital Foundation postpones Bluey Day amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation says it will be postponing Bluey Day 2020,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

United States President Donald Trump said there would be “suicides by the thousands” if businesses were not re-opened soon, despite warnings from the World Health Organization that the country could become the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on the White House front lawn for a Fox News town hall, Trump spoke of scaling back social distancing and re-opening restaurants and businesses, insisting that the U.S. “wasn’t built to be shut down.”

“I don’t want the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trump says a bad economy will mean “suicides by the thousands” as he argues for reopening businesses during the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/eViToYnqv0

— Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) March 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, Trump said he would “love” to re-open the economy by Easter, on April 12, adding the U.S. government would make its decision after a 15-day period.

The president’s comments go directly against the advice of the country’s medical professionals, who have pushed for social distancing and self-isolation to help flatten the curve of the pandemic.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

By Tuesday, the World Health Organization had announced over 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., increasing the country’s death toll to 471.

Advertisement

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the organization,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus continues to upend Atlantic media outlets as SaltWire lays off 40% of staff
Next articleQuebec couple isolated at CFB Trenton finally home after cruise ship ordeal

More Articles Like This

Quebec couple isolated at CFB Trenton finally home after cruise ship ordeal

Health Global News - 0
Ron Romanado and Karen Spoon-Goldman are taking some time to enjoy the little things in life, like a cup of coffee. Romanado, 66, and Spoon-Goldman,...
Read more

Coronavirus continues to upend Atlantic media outlets as SaltWire lays off 40% of staff

Health Global News - 0
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Atlantic Canadian media landscape continued on Tuesday, as one of the largest newspaper chains in the...
Read more

NPGA to remain closed during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association has issued a letter regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the North Peace...
Read more

SD 60 provides parents with information on how to handle stress during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During the COVID-19 pandemic, School District 60 recognizes the stress and anxiety that this situation may cause for children...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv