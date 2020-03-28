Coronavirus: Trump weighs tri-state quarantine as N.Y. postpones its presidential primary

As coronavirus cases kept rising in the national epicenter of New York, U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he is considering a quarantine affecting residents of the state and neighbouring New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he wasn’t sure what the president meant but didn’t “like the sound of it.” Meanwhile, Cuomo postponed New York’s presidential primary from April to June, and nurses made anguished pleas for more protective equipment and rebuffed officials’ claims that supplies are adequate.

With New York cases expected to mushroom toward a mid-to-late-April peak, Cuomo took a manual-pump air mask in hand to show what might lie in store if needed ventilators don’t arrive.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

A TRI-STATE QUARANTINE?

Trump told reporters at the White House he was weighing the idea of a quarantine to prevent people in the tri-state area from travelling for a short time.

Story continues below advertisement

All 50 U.S. states have reported some cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths.

0:38Coronavirus outbreak: Biden attacks Trump on COVID-19 response in new ad

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Biden attacks Trump on COVID-19 response in new ad

The federal government has the power to take measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases among states,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS