Health

Coronavirus: U.S. futures, Asian shares drop as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us.-futures,-asian-shares-drop-as-covid-19-pandemic-deepens

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Restaurants allowed to offer liquor for takeout or delivery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced temporary changes that will allow restaurants to deliver alcohol products...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. futures dropped more than 4 per cent and Australia’s share benchmark initially plunged 8.5 per cent as work on more stimulus for the U.S. economy hit snags in the U.S. Senate.

Shares dropped more than 4 per cent in Hong Kong and 5 per cent in South Korea. The Shanghai Composite index lost 2.6 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index held steady, gaining 0.5 per cent in early trading Monday.

Top-level negotiations between U.S. Congress and the White House continued after the Senate voted against advancing the $2 trillion economic rescue package.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Democrats said the bill was tilted too much toward aiding corporations and would not do enough to help individuals and healthcare providers.

By 9 p.m. EST, the S&P 500 future contract was down 4.2 per cent at 2,194.40. The future for the Dow dropped 4.3 per cent to 18,220.00.

Story continues below advertisement

Markets reopened after the weekend to an altered business landscape as lockdowns and closures intended to halt the spread of the new coronavirus expanded to include many cities around the world and the number of people infected surged past 300,000.

0:52Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau concerned about retirees who may have lost their retirement savings

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau concerned about retirees who may have lost their retirement savings

Advertisement

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 7.8 per cent lower at 4,443.00 after plunging sharply just after the open.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleToronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

More Articles Like This

Toronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 23, 2020 6:16 am Updated March 23, 2020 6:35 am 1:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production WATCH ABOVE:...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S., Europe hunt for medical supplies as COVID-19 spreads

Health Global News - 0
The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies consumed the U.S. and Europe on Monday, as new coronavirus infections soared and political paralysis stalled...
Read more

Yukon sees its first two COVID-19 cases — a couple who recently visited the U.S.

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 22, 2020 11:39 pm 2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19 WATCH: Yukon announces first two cases of COVID-19 Yukon’s...
Read more

Guards union says prison needle exchange expansion on hold because of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
The union representing Canadian correctional officers says a program making clean needles available to inmates at a number of prisons across the country won’t...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv