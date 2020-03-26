Health

Coronavirus: U.S. Senate trudges towards vote on $2 trillion aid package

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-us.-senate-trudges-towards-vote-on-$2-trillion-aid-package

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Anyone entering Canada will be forced to self-isolate

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government will now require anyone entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies earn NWJHL Awards for 2019-2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northwest Junior Hockey League has released its list of players to have earned...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to hold public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor will be holding a public consultation meeting regarding the District's proposed financial...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Senate scrambled to unravel last-minute snags Wednesday night and win passage of an unparalleled US$2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 883-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history, and both parties’ leaders were desperate for quick passage as the virus took lives and jobs by the hour. The Senate stayed in session in anticipation of still passing the bill after days of delays.

Insistently optimistic, U.S. President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone’s lifetime, “I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch” and anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when it’s over. Yet he implored Congress late in the day to move on critical aid without further delay.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession or worse and a nation facing a grim toll from an infection that’s killed nearly 20,000 people worldwide. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked how long the aid would keep the economy afloat, said: “We’ve anticipated three months. Hopefully, we won’t need this for three months.”

Underscoring the effort’s sheer magnitude, the bill finances a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the entire US$4 trillion annual federal budget.

Other objections floated in from New York Gov.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleInmate at Toronto South Detention Centre tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
An inmate at a Toronto prison has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed. A statement from the ministry...
Read more

China reports 67 new coronavirus cases, all from international travel

Health Global News - 0
Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicenter of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Man in his 90s becomes first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa Public Health says a man in his 90s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak...
Read more

Most of the world doesn’t think social distancing will stop coronavirus, Ipsos poll says

Health Global News - 0
At least 50 per cent of people in major countries around the world think that social distancing, travel restrictions and self-isolation will do little...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv