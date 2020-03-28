Health

Coronavirus: Vancouver students relieved to catch flight out of locked-down Peru

By Global News
Global News

A group of Vancouver high school boys and the teachers escorting them are finally home after catching a flight out of Peru, which has been locked down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 12 Vancouver College students and three teachers landed at Vancouver International Airport midday Saturday. Wearing medical masks, they were greeted with long hugs from family members thankful to have the boys back on Canadian soil.

“This is an answer to our prayers,” Joe Dardano said, his arm wrapped around his son Nathaniel.

“It’s over, and now my wife can stop crying.”

The group travelled to Peru in early March to help build homes for local villagers. But as cases of COVID-19 began to climb in the country, the government mandated a 15-day national lockdown on March 15, closing its borders to all travel.

The students and teachers were forced to hunker down in a hotel in the village of Cusco, which is a 20-hour drive from Lima. With the Canadian Embassy shuttered, the group and their families back home were unable to secure immediate assistance.

The Canadian government was later able to secure flights to pick up the hundreds of stranded Canadians in Peru, with the boys catching the final available flight on Friday.

