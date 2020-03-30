coronavirus:-westjet-extends-international-flight-suspensions-to-may-4

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2020 1:57 pm

Updated March 30, 2020 2:02 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:33New domestic travel restrictions come into effect amid COVID-19 concerns

New travel restrictions were officially put in place Monday at noon. Now, anyone showing visible symptoms of COVID-19 will no longer be able to board domestic flights or take train trips across the country. Kamil Karamali reports.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is cancelling all transatlantic and U.S. routes until May 4, extending its 30-day suspension by two more weeks.

The Calgary-based company will offer no flights to the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut borders and sent travel demand tumbling.

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity, while carriers including Porter Airlines and Air Transat have suspended all flights.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Air Canada has cancelled most of its international and U.S. flights in response to the global shutdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a travel ban that bars people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus from domestic flights and intercity trains, effective noon Monday.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS