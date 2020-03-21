coronavirus:-winnipeg-couple-stranded-in-ecuador-amid-covid-19-pandemic-plea-for-federal-help

A Winnipeg couple stranded in an airport hotel in Ecuador is desperately awaiting help from the federal government to flee the central American nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecuador imposed sweeping measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, barring international flights March 14, then declaring a state of emergency March 18.

The couple, Lynda and Louis Richard, long dreamed of visiting the Galápagos Islands — they usually take a trip every year, in hopes of seeing the world in their retirement.

“I’m feeling helpless,” Lynda Richard said in a video chat interview. “This is not a holiday, we are trapped here, we are stranded and we would like to come. We would like our government to give us some hope.”

Hope is in dwindling supply for the couple.

Their time travelling through Ecuador went well after they arrived in early February, prior to the virus becoming a pandemic. Lynda Richard described the country as gorgeous — and worth the trip.

But their dream vacation went dark last week when the federal government called for Canadians travelling abroad to return home as the pandemic reached Canada’s borders, leaving citizens and airlines scrambling.

They had their initial return flight booked for March 19. They tried to get another flight booked sooner with the help of their daughter, to no avail.

“We were this close to making it home before the world crashed,” she said,

