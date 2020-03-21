Health

Coronavirus: Winnipeg couple stranded in Ecuador amid COVID-19 pandemic plea for federal help

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-winnipeg-couple-stranded-in-ecuador-amid-covid-19-pandemic-plea-for-federal-help

Health

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest...
Health

Province announces new measures to protect vulnerable people

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced new measures to protect vulnerable people in B.C.
Health

Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home.
Avatar
Global News

A Winnipeg couple stranded in an airport hotel in Ecuador is desperately awaiting help from the federal government to flee the central American nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ecuador imposed sweeping measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, barring international flights March 14, then declaring a state of emergency March 18.

The couple, Lynda and Louis Richard, long dreamed of visiting the Galápagos Islands — they usually take a trip every year, in hopes of seeing the world in their retirement.

“I’m feeling helpless,” Lynda Richard said in a video chat interview. “This is not a holiday, we are trapped here, we are stranded and we would like to come. We would like our government to give us some hope.”

Hope is in dwindling supply for the couple.

Their time travelling through Ecuador went well after they arrived in early February, prior to the virus becoming a pandemic. Lynda Richard described the country as gorgeous — and worth the trip.

But their dream vacation went dark last week when the federal government called for Canadians travelling abroad to return home as the pandemic reached Canada’s borders, leaving citizens and airlines scrambling.

They had their initial return flight booked for March 19. They tried to get another flight booked sooner with the help of their daughter, to no avail.

“We were this close to making it home before the world crashed,” she said,

Previous articleCoronavirus: Toronto-area hospitals implement no visitor policies

