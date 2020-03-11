Council authorizes four Contravention Notices for illegal suites

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four Bylaw Contravention Notices are approved, to be filed on properties with illegal suites.

At the regular Council meeting on Monday, March 9th, 2020, Council gave Planning and Engineering Staff authorization to file a Bylaw Contravention Notice for four properties.

According to the City, the four properties contain illegal secondary suites.

Once registered at the Land Titles Office, the notice will serve to advise those with interest in the land of the regulations contravened, provide disclosure to future owners, and limit the risk of potential claims to the City.

The list of the four properties are as follows;

1. 8109 99 Avenue

2. 10418 109 Street

3. 8016 98 Avenue

4. 8520 91 Street

To view Administration Report 0028/20; CLICK HERE