Council gives support for proposed grant submission to upgrade District of Taylor’s EOC

By Scott Brooks
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, March 2, Council was presented with a request to support a proposed grant submission to upgrade the District’s Emergency Operations Centre.

According to a report submitted by District Staff, the grant, through the Union of B.C. Municipalities, would go towards the necessary upgrades and training needed to adequately operate the District’s EOC.

Currently, the Fire Department is unable to adequately operate the EOC due to a lack of trained staff and equipment.

The total cost of the project is $20,800, which is to include the training of eight staff and the purchase of three Voice Over IP Phones, three laptops, a printer, and an interactive whiteboard.

Council approved support for the grant proposal to be submitted to UBCM.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

