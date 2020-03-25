Council starts process to approve borrowing for new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has started the process to be able to borrow up to $22 million for construction of the new RCMP detachment.

City of Fort St. John staff has been preparing for the replacement of the RCMP Detachment building, which reached the end of its lifespan.

The estimated cost to build the new Detachment is $51,434,379, with the borrowing amount of $22,759,713.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The City will fund it’s portion through capital reserves and capital cash over the course of construction. The $22 million being borrowed will be paid back to the City of Fort St. John through lease payments from the RCMP over a 20 year-term. The lease payments will commence only upon substantial completion of the building ie. when the building is operational.

Over the last three years, the city staff has informed the public of this new facility through the City’s capital budgets, strategic plans, and administrative reports.

City staff says the new Detachment is envisioned to continue the current model and will add future capacity to allow for growth over a 20 year time.

The new building and site development are adjacent to the current RCMP building on 100th Street. RCMP services will not be affected during the construction of the facility.