Council provided with update on Peace Island Park playground project

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

News

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, March 2, an update was provided to...
Read more
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, March 2, an update was provided to Council on the Peace Island Park playground project.

Providing the update to Council was Andrew Burrows, of the Peace Country River Rats, giving a cost breakdown of the project and where they are for funding.

According to Burrows, over the past three years, they have been able to raise $89,863 for the playground project so far.

Throughout the project, Burrows says they have raised funds by not requesting money from the District but now that the project has been running for three years, the River Rats would like to see it completed and are asking the District for $50,000 in funding.

Burrows says the playground equipment has been purchased through Swing Time Distributors, with hopes of starting construction after the May Long Weekend.

The full overview of the playground project can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

