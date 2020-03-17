Health

COVID-19: 50 cases confirmed in Quebec; government announces financial aid

By CTV News
CTV News

MONTREAL —
Quebec now has 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Quebec health authorities announced Monday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also asked Quebecers to donate blood.

In addition, 3,073 people are under investigation, and another 3,079 tests have come back negative, Legault said at a press conference in Quebec City Monday afternoon.

So far, Montreal has the most recorded instances of the virus, with 18 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m.

The province is asking anyone who has questions or concerns about coronavirus to call 1 877 644 4545.

TEMPORARY FINANCIAL HELP PROGRAM

In an effort to encourage people to self-isolate if they have symptoms or have returned from abroad, the Quebec government is providing financial compensation to those who lose their revenue stream and don’t qualify for employment insurance. 

People shouldn’t hesitate to self-isolate, Legault said, even if they’re afraid to lose money from lack of work. The government is committing $573 per week to workers who are self-isolating. Most people will only need the money for two weeks, Legault said, but those who have symptoms and have to self-isolate longer, it will be extended to a maximum of 4 weeks.

“We’re counting on everyone’s good faith,” Legault said at an afternoon press conference, noting that the program was meant for those who don’t have employment insurance and lose their income when they self-isolate.

The Red Cross is helping the government with the program,

