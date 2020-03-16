Health

COVID-19: 50 cases now confirmed in Quebec; Legault asks Quebecers to donate blood

By CTV News
Avatar
CTV News

MONTREAL —
Quebec now has 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Quebec health authorities announced Monday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also asked Quebecers to donate blood.

In addition, 3,073 people are under investigation and another 3,079 tests have come back negative, Legault said at a press conference in Quebec CIty Monday afternoon.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

So far, Montreal has the most recorded instances of the virus, with 12 confirmed cases.

The province is asking anyone who has questions or concerns about coronavirus to call 1 877 644 4545.

Legault said the province has received some 7,000 applications who want to help out in Quebec’s health system to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said he was pleased with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement Monday that Canada will be closing its borders to foreign travellers effective Wednesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

