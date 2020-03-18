Health

COVID-19 has now infected more Canadians than SARS did

Avatar
By CTV News
covid-19-has-now-infected-more-canadians-than-sars-did

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Passengers on a flight to Grande Prairie could have been exposed to COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - WestJet is warning passengers on a flight from Edmonton to Grande Prairie they...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Health and safety of passengers, employees top priority at North Peace Regional Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, North Peace Regional Airport is taking action to...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced that it will be postponing all non-urgent scheduled surgeries. According to...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TORONTO —
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada has surpassed the number of cases related to the SARS outbreak in 2003, a sobering milestone that health officials have been warning about from the beginning.

When SARS hit Canada roughly 17 years ago, by the end of the outbreak there had been 438 probable and confirmed cases of the virus, most contained within Toronto and the GTA.

As of Tuesday night, Canada has 598 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 across not merely one or two provinces, but across all ten provinces. No cases have been reported yet within the three territories.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Within Ontario alone, there are nearly 200 cases.

COVID-19 and SARS both come from the same family of coronaviruses and have similar symptoms. What makes COVID-19 more dangerous than SARS is a number of factors.

“For COVID-19, [transmissibility] is at a two or three. That means one person can give the virus to two or three other people,” explained Dr. Chen Liang, an associate professor with McGill University’s department of medicine. He said SARS transmissibility was much lower.

In the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, much was made of the fact that SARS had a higher rate of fatality, at 10 per cent.

But COVID-19’s higher transmissibility means that if a significantly higher number of people can catch it,

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleIran reports largest spike in coronavirus as 147 more die
Next articleNew coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days: study

More Articles Like This

Why you keep touching your face and how to stop doing it

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — As public health officials repeatedly advise people to stop touching their faces in order to protect themselves against the new coronavirus, many individuals...
Read more

Reasons for optimism? How humanity is turning the tide on COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — As COVID-19 continues its relentless spread around the globe, it may no longer be accurate to say there is no end in sight. In...
Read more

New coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days: study

Health CTV News - 0
WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days or in the air for several hours, according to a U.S.-government funded study...
Read more

Iran reports largest spike in coronavirus as 147 more die

Health CTV News - 0
TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus on Wednesday, saying that another 147 had died in a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv