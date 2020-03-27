covid-19:-indigenous-minister-says-communities-should-postpone-elections

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is encouraging Indigenous communities gearing up for elections this year to postpone their votes.

Miller says holding an election during a pandemic poses public health risks, as Canadians are being asked to distance themselves from each other and avoid large groups wherever possible.

A number of First Nations and Metis nations have elections scheduled in 2020.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Miller says the federal government does not recommend going ahead with any elections at this time, out of concern for community members’ well-being.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But Ottawa does not have the authority to extend the terms for any chiefs and councillors who are currently in office, so any decision to postpone or go ahead with an upcoming election must come from the communities or nations themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

The Metis National Council chose this week to postpone its upcoming election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-president David Chartrand says a special assembly and elections had been planned for April, but now neither will go ahead.

“There’s no way we can have that type of election in April,” he said.

Advertisement

1:22No spring election, says Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Advertisement

No spring election, says Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Miller says he knows this could pose challenges for communities who may have elections coming up in the coming weeks or months.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS