News

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Prices at the pumps drop as COVID-19 affects the markets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the markets, many gas stations across the country, including...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response to the recent events unfolding due to the coronavirus.

This directory is helping residents of the North Peace to find current information on the status of businesses and organizations and how the COVID-19 virus is affecting operations.

Anyone can submit a new entry, the entries will then be approved before being published.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The directory is a central place to list if business hours have changed, a new service is being offered during the outbreak or having to cancel an event or close as a way to inform the community.

To access the directory go to energeticcity.ca/directory or CLICK HERE 

If you have any questions email contact@energeticcity.ca

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19
Next articleRetired health care workers answer the call for help amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Prices at the pumps drop as COVID-19 affects the markets

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the markets, many gas stations across the country, including here in Fort St. John,...
Read more

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling down of some major construction...
Read more

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the tickets for their Super 50/50...
Read more

Federal Government announces new financial programs

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of new programs on Wednesday to support Canadians and Canadian businesses. ...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv