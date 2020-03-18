COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response to the recent events unfolding due to the coronavirus.

This directory is helping residents of the North Peace to find current information on the status of businesses and organizations and how the COVID-19 virus is affecting operations.

Anyone can submit a new entry, the entries will then be approved before being published.

The directory is a central place to list if business hours have changed, a new service is being offered during the outbreak or having to cancel an event or close as a way to inform the community.

To access the directory go to energeticcity.ca/directory or CLICK HERE

If you have any questions email contact@energeticcity.ca