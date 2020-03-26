covid-19-outbreak-declared-in-ward-of-guelph,-ont.-hospital

Posted March 26, 2020 5:20 pm

Updated March 26, 2020 5:23 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

6:59Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus

Clinical counsellor Dr. Shahar Rabi talks about calming ways to help you ride out the distress caused by the measures being taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared inside a ward of a Guelph, Ont. hospital.

Guelph General Hospital and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Thursday that they were aware of four healthcare workers who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“As the virus spreads, we expect there will be more,” Marianne Walker, CEO of Guelph General Hospital, said. “We will work with Public Health to identify those who are at risk and contact them immediately.”

The outbreak has been declared in Ward 4E and officials said they are taking immediate measures to protect staff and patients.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come.

Advertisement



View link »

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS