Health

COVID-19 pandemic forces Boston Pizza International to lay off half of its corporate staff

Avatar
By Global News
covid-19-pandemic-forces-boston-pizza-international-to-lay-off-half-of-its-corporate-staff

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Canfor Corporation announces COVID-19 response measures

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it is undertaking a series of significant measures in response to the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2020 9:52 am

Updated March 27, 2020 9:56 am

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:03Here’s what you should know about food delivery amid the COVID-19 outbreak

WATCH ABOVE :As many people begin to self-isolate themselves to help stop the spread of the novel
coronavirus, here are two things to consider when ordering food online.

Boston Pizza International Inc. is temporarily laying off approximately half of its 192 corporate staff across its three offices in Canada.

The company says the cuts are due to a significant decline in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Pizza closed all of its dining rooms and sports bars across Canada last week, including those in areas where such closures were not yet been mandated, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company says virtually all of its nearly 400 independently and locally owned restaurants have had to make similar decisions to layoff staff as they adjust to take out and delivery only.

It says franchisees in some locations have chosen to temporarily close altogether.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund temporarily suspended its monthly distributions earlier this week.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHow the coronavirus is making a bad year worse for the cannabis industry
Next articleWidow of Oshawa, Ont. man, 48, who died from coronavirus speaks out about deadly virus

More Articles Like This

Widow of Oshawa, Ont. man, 48, who died from coronavirus speaks out about deadly virus

Health Global News - 0
The widow of a 48-year-old man, who worked at Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa, Ont. and died after contracting COVID-19, is speaking out about...
Read more

How the coronavirus is making a bad year worse for the cannabis industry

Health Global News - 0
Cole Miller has spent most of his days since 2017 excited about the launch of the Basecamp cannabidiol iced tea he was crafting, but...
Read more

Canadian unemployment could hit 15 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic, deficit to $113B

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe could send Canadian unemployment rates soaring to 15 per cent by the end of the year, a new...
Read more

Coronavirus: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

Health Global News - 0
Charts updated March 27, 9 a.m. ET The new coronavirus has been spreading quickly in Canada.. How many are really out there? It’s impossible to tell...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv