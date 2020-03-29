COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

The Moncton international airport has issued a warning about an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who travelled through the airport last week.

The traveller, one of the COVID-19 cases in Prince Edward Island, traveled through Moncton last Friday as they headed home, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport announced on Sunday.

A press release from the airport said the passenger arrived on Sunwing flight WG445 from Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic, at 3:50 p.m. March 20.

Both New Brunswick and P.E.I. have mandatory self-isolation orders for a 14-day period after travelling internationally but the airport is issuing a warning out of an abundance of caution.

They recommend that anyone who was on the flight, or has been in close contact with anyone on the flight and develops systems, contact 811.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel.

